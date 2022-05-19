Left Menu

Vaani Kapoor wants to create a platform fitness platform for people

Actor Vaani Kapoor is looking forward to creating a platform that helps people to understand the true meaning of a balanced living.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:38 IST
Vaani Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vaani Kapoor is looking forward to creating a platform that helps people to understand the true meaning of a balanced living. "I cannot wait to share my fitness journey with like-minded individuals. I hope to create a platform that enables us to learn from each other and understand the true meaning of holistic and a balanced living. I want to share my fitness secrets and learn what others are doing so that I can incorporate them into my daily life. Hope people will find this collaboration beneficial. More on this in the next few months," Vaani said.

She added, "I'm deeply passionate about health and wellness. Being from a different city and living all alone trying to become an actress, I learnt very early on that I have to be extremely disciplined about my life and what I eat because that essentially adds up to how fit I am. I'm actually a big foodie and I love to indulge occasionally but I ensure that while I love to eat, I also have to take care of my health and well-being." Meanwhile, on the film front, Vaani will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera', which is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

