Left Menu

55-year-old man murdered in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:45 IST
55-year-old man murdered in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by two people over a petty issue in the Mansarover area of Jaipur, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a petrol pump on Wednesday night when the victim's scooter brushed past the motorcycle of the accused, Shyam Babu Khangar (25) and Ravi Khangar (23), they said.

An argument broke out, following which the accused beat Rajdeep to death, the police said.

The accused are in custody, and the body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022