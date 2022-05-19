55-year-old man murdered in Jaipur

A 55-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by two people over a petty issue in the Mansarover area of Jaipur, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at a petrol pump on Wednesday night when the victim's scooter brushed past the motorcycle of the accused, Shyam Babu Khangar (25) and Ravi Khangar (23), they said.

An argument broke out, following which the accused beat Rajdeep to death, the police said.

The accused are in custody, and the body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, they added.

