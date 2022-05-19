Left Menu

Man rides cycle to his wedding venue as mark of protest against high fuel price

Subhranshu Samal, the groom, said his family had arranged for an expensive marriage procession.But I decided to use a bicycle to reach at the wedding pandal to lodge my protest against the high and ever increasing price of fuel in the country.He covered a distance of about one km in his cycle dressed in his wedding clothes.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:18 IST
Man rides cycle to his wedding venue as mark of protest against high fuel price
  • Country:
  • India

A man in full wedding finery rode a cycle to the venue here as a mark of protest against the high fuel prices in the country.

His family and friends followed on foot to attend the wedding, which took place at Unit III area of the city on Wednesday.

Photos of the wedding procession went viral on the social media and was praised by many as the ''ideal wedding''. Subhranshu Samal, the groom, said his family had arranged for an expensive marriage procession.

“But I decided to use a bicycle to reach at the wedding pandal to lodge my protest against the high and ever increasing price of fuel in the country”.

He covered a distance of about one km in his cycle dressed in his wedding clothes. The overwhelming support from the people for his novel protest surprised him, Samal said.

“Even bystanders and passersby took selfies with Subhranshu riding cyclone,” a member of the 'barati' (marriage party) said. Samal said that many others are frustrated like him over the shooting price of petrol and diesel. “Staging agitations near Raj Bhavan have become a normal practice by political parties. As an individual I preferred to show my displeasure. Those at helm should get an idea of the anger that is there in the people on the fuel price issue,” he said. The price of petrol per litre in Bhubaneswar on Thursday was Rs 112.56 and Rs 102.24 for diesel. PTI AAM KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022