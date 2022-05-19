Left Menu

Manushi Chillar opens up about debut film 'Prithviraj'

Ahead of the release of her debut film 'Prithviraj', former Miss World Manushi Chillar opened up about her hectic preparation schedule for the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:20 IST
Manushi Chillar opens up about debut film 'Prithviraj'
Manushi Chillar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of her debut film 'Prithviraj', former Miss World Manushi Chillar opened up about her hectic preparation schedule for the film. "The preparation schedule for me was long and intense. Adi sir and my director Dr. Chandraprakash ji wanted me to go through the drill before I even gave my first shot and, looking back, I'm thankful that I put in the hard work. I'm a trained classical dancer and this film made me brush up my dancing skills because I have three songs in the film! I had to nail the choreography, especially in Hadd Kar De. It is a beautiful Holi song and it needed me to be precise and also exhibit the fact that I could dance well. I hope that I have been able to show people that I'm a hard-working actor who is seeking perfection from my first film," Manushi revealed.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, 'Prithviraj' revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the titular role. Speaking more about her character of Princess Sanyogita, Manushi added, "I have miles to go and lots to learn but my eyes are on the prize. I had to also pick up some interesting skill sets like archery and horse-riding! I have to admit that I had a lot of fun learning these. I have learned horse riding as a kid because my father used to take me and my siblings for horse riding so I kind of knew the basics of it but I never had to hold the reign or gallop with the horse. I have a horse riding sequence however I am sitting behind sir. So, it was interesting to do that sequence. I'm a student of art. So, every day was special on the sets of the film because I could learn so much and return the next day, hungry for more."

'Prithviraj' is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022