Makers of Aparshakti Khurana's next film avoid shooting during peak heat hours in Uttar Pradesh

Due to the prevailing heatwave, the makers of Aparshakti Khurana's next film have changed their shooting schedule. The film's crew works in two shifts throughout the day, i.e. 5 AM to 12 noon, followed by 3 to 7 PM, in order to avoid working through the peak heat hours.

Talking about the changes in shift timings, Aparshakti said, "We try to give an early call time so that the unit gets a little respite from the midday heat. Energy drinks, coolers, coconut water, dahi and fruits for lunch are saving us from the heat. We also ask our team members not to sit in an AC environment in their free time, as the frequent switching between high and low temperatures might lead to health problems." The name of the film has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

