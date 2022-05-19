Left Menu

Makers of Aparshakti Khurana's next film avoid shooting during peak heat hours in Uttar Pradesh

Due to the prevailing heatwave, the makers of Aparshakti Khurana's next film have changed their shooting schedule.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:29 IST
Makers of Aparshakti Khurana's next film avoid shooting during peak heat hours in Uttar Pradesh
Aparshakti Khurana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to the prevailing heatwave, the makers of Aparshakti Khurana's next film have changed their shooting schedule. The film's crew works in two shifts throughout the day, i.e. 5 AM to 12 noon, followed by 3 to 7 PM, in order to avoid working through the peak heat hours.

Talking about the changes in shift timings, Aparshakti said, "We try to give an early call time so that the unit gets a little respite from the midday heat. Energy drinks, coolers, coconut water, dahi and fruits for lunch are saving us from the heat. We also ask our team members not to sit in an AC environment in their free time, as the frequent switching between high and low temperatures might lead to health problems." The name of the film has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

Also Read: Uttarakhand bypolls: Congress fields Nirmala Gahatodi against Dhami

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022