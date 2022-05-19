Left Menu

Aishwarya, Aaradhya chat with Eva Longoria's son at Cannes, video gets viral

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:00 IST
Aishwarya, Aaradhya chat with Eva Longoria's son at Cannes, video gets viral
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Aishwarya Rai and American actor Eva Longoria have been friends for years now. Every year, fans eagerly wait to catch glimpses of the divas' bonding at Cannes Film Festival. The 75th edition of the prestigious event is no different. Aishwarya and Eva's pictures and videos from the ongoing gala clearly prove that the two share a close bond.

In one of the viral posts, Eva is seen introducing her 3-year-old son Santiago to Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya via video call. Aaradhya told him her name and Aishwarya asked him for his. Abhishek was also seen smiling at the interaction.

In another video, Eva is seen hugging Aishwarya and complaining about waiting for something for an hour. Aishwarya made her red carpet at Cannes on the second day of the festival. She wore a black Dolce&Gabbana dress with flowers all over it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

