Maha: Four women drown in dam near Pune, one goes missing

Four women drowned while swimming in the backwater of Bhatghar dam in Pune district of Maharashtra, while another one accompanying them went missing, police said.

All the women had gone to Naregaon village near Bhatghar in Bhor tehsil of the district to attend a family function, after which they went to swim in the backwater of the dam in the evening, they said. ''So far, the bodies of four women - aged between 19 and 23 - have been fished out, while a search in on to trace a 20-year-old woman accompanying them,'' an official of Pune rural police said. Further details are awaited.

