Left Menu

Maha: Four women drown in dam near Pune, one goes missing

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:51 IST
Maha: Four women drown in dam near Pune, one goes missing
  • Country:
  • India

Four women drowned while swimming in the backwater of Bhatghar dam in Pune district of Maharashtra, while another one accompanying them went missing, police said.

All the women had gone to Naregaon village near Bhatghar in Bhor tehsil of the district to attend a family function, after which they went to swim in the backwater of the dam in the evening, they said. ''So far, the bodies of four women - aged between 19 and 23 - have been fished out, while a search in on to trace a 20-year-old woman accompanying them,'' an official of Pune rural police said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022