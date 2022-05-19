Left Menu

Teen made to stand on burning coal; alleged exorcist held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 22:17 IST
Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI): A 19-year-old woman with burns was hospitalised after a person claiming to be an exorcist allegedly made her walk and stand on burning coal to cure her of mental illness in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

A first year degree student, who was reportedly behaving abnormally was taken to the exorcist last week by her parents on the advice of their relatives, they said. The man told the parents that their daughter was possessed by evil spirits and that he would do a ritual to heal her. The ritual involved making her on burning coal, the police said.

While walking on the coal, she fell even as the man made her stand on it, they said citing the complaint.

The woman was shifted to a hospital. A case was registered and the alleged exorcist was arrested.

