Kareena Kapoor gets nostalgic, shares throwback picture of school trip

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting in Kalimpong for her OTT debut, a Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 23:57 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting in Kalimpong for her OTT debut, a Sujoy Ghosh directorial. The 41-year-old has been treating her fans as she has been sharing her glimpses from the sets since her arrival at Kalimpong. It seems like the recent visit to Kalimpong of the 'Jab We Met' star has made her feel nostalgic, bringing back the travel-memory lane of her school days.

On Thursday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself and a bunch of her friends from her Welham Girls' School on their 1996 Rajasthan school trip. She captioned the picture with a note, she wrote, "Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie...left with a treasure trove ...our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots ...through our travels...Welham Girls Rajasthan trip...Circa1996...Thank you @dolkad for these " Reacting to the post Kareena's sister actor Karishma Kapoor commented, "So lovely", also fellow actor Priya Malik wrote, "Welham's Girls' legendary uniform".

Speaking about the project, it is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Netflix film is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

