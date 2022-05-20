Entertainment News Roundup: Tom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting film festival with jets and star power; Gibson guitar smashed on night rock band Oasis split sold at auction and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cannes Film Festival rolls out red carpet as crowds descend for 75th anniversary

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet Tuesday as the Mediterranean port city filled up with cinema stars, festival goers and oglers for the 75th anniversary event, bringing buzz and glamour back to the resort destination. "I'm simply overjoyed," the festival's jury president Vincent Lindon told a packed press conference, flanked by jury members: actors and filmmakers including Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Deepika Padukone, Jeff Nichols and Asghar Farhadi.

Vangelis, composer of 'Chariots of Fire' score, dies at 79

Vangelis, the Greek composer whose rousing electronic theme music for the Oscar-winning 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" became one of the most loved movie scores, has died at the age of 79. The law firm representing the composer said he died late on Tuesday, without giving a cause of death.

Tom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting film festival with jets and star power

Tom Cruise rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday – jet planes in tow – cranking up festivities with action, star power and autograph signings on the red carpet. Fans greeted him with whoops and hollers and the French Air Force aerobatic team Patrouille de France flew overhead, spraying the sky with coloured smoke trails in red, white and blue.

Gibson guitar smashed on night rock band Oasis split sold at auction

A 1960 Gibson electric guitar used by Oasis star Noel Gallagher before it was smashed up by his brother and former band mate Liam Gallagher during a row on the night the band split sold at auction in Paris for 300,000 euros ($315,900) on Tuesday. Liam Gallagher wrecked the red Gibson at a festival in the French capital in 2009, shortly before the band had been due on stage, in a fit of fury that was to become a cult moment in music history.

It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University on Wednesday and told graduates that everything would be all right, echoing the sentiments of her hit single "Shake It Off." The 32-year-old urged students to make the most of their choices. "Life can be heavy - especially if you try to carry it all at once... all the grudges, all the updates on your ex.... You get to pick what your life has time and room for." "I have some good news: It's totally up to you. I have some terrifying news: It's totally up to you," she added, dressed in a purple robe and black mortarboard at the graduation ceremony in Yankee Stadium.

Dave, Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Rapper Dave, chart-topper Ed Sheeran and music star Shakira were among the winners at the Ivors in London on Thursday, the annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers. Dave beat the likes of singers Adele, Sheeran and Raye as well as band Coldplay to be crowned songwriter of the year while the Ivor Novello award for best album went to Laura Mvula's critically-acclaimed "Pink Noise".

Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskiy appeal to world cinema

The Cannes Film Festival opened up Tuesday with crowded red carpet arrivals, a star-studded ceremony and a call from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the world of cinema to speak out against the war. "We need a new (Charlie) Chaplin to prove that today cinema is not silent," said Zelenskiy, referring to Charlie Chaplin's satire of Adolf Hitler at the outset of World War Two in 1939.

Cannes premieres 'Mariupolis 2' documentary by slain Lithuanian director

"Mariupolis 2," a documentary showing a close-up view of life under bombardment in Ukraine, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday with an emotional tribute to slain director Mantas Kvedaravicius by his fiancée. "It's an honor to present Mantas' recent work. It's great the festival honors his legacy and his work as a filmmaker and anthropologist," said Hanna Bilobrova, fighting back tears.

Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere

Exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov spoke out against the war in Ukraine following the global premiere of his film "Tchaikovsky's wife," at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. "No to the war," he said in Russian, as he received a standing ovation for his 19th century drama, the only film entry by a Russian director.

Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports

Pop singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are new parents of a baby boy, according to a report on the TMZ website on Thursday. Rihanna, 34, gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. It is their first child.

