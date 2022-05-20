'Riverdale' to conclude with upcoming season 7 at The CW

The CW announced on Thursday that 'Riverdale' will conclude with its upcoming seventh season, which will premiere in early 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, became a breakout for the network after its 2017 debut that was aided by a streaming run on Netflix which helped its second-season ratings jump by about 30 per cent.

However, in recent seasons the dark take on Archie comics has fallen off and as The CW is paring down its line-up of scripted originals, the show will exit the network after a final run, reported the outlet. 'Riverdale' stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV produces the series; Aguirre-Sacasa is the showrunner and executive produces with Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and Archie Comics publisher and CEO Jon Goldwater. (ANI)

