Kate Middleton, Prince William join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' UK premiere
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Thursday evening, hit the red carpet for the UK premiere of 'Top Gun
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Thursday evening, hit the red carpet for the UK premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' alongside its lead actor Tom Cruise. According to People magazine, for the occasion, Kate was dressed in a black floor-length Roland Mouret gown with a white off-the-shoulder neckline. She left her hair loose behind the ears which highlighted her statement earrings. Meanwhile, Prince William opted to don a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.
The royal couple was introduced to the film's other cast members. William himself has been a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot and his love for planes was on full display as he sported Crockett and Jones loafers embroidered with F18 planes, as per the outlet. The London premiere wasn't the first time Prince William and Kate saw the highly anticipated film. They were reportedly treated to a special screening of the 'Top Gun' sequel at the invitation of Cruise, who had heard William was a fan of the original 1986 movie, as per People magazine. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Royal Air Force
- Kate
- Kate Middleton
- Prince William
- Tom Cruise
- Crockett
- Jones
- Cambridge
- William
- London
ALSO READ
Tom Cruise makes grand entry in helicopter at world premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise's return in 'Top Gun' sequel
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise's return in 'Top Gun' sequel
Entertainment News Roundup: Abbey Road Studios recognises music photography with inaugural awards; Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise's return in 'Top Gun' sequel and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Cannes Film Festival rolls out red carpet as crowds descend for 75th anniversary; Tom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting film festival with jets and star power and more