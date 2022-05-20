Entertainment News Roundup: Vangelis, the composer of 'Chariots of Fire' score, dies at 79; Tom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting the film festival with jets and star power and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Vangelis, the composer of 'Chariots of Fire' score, dies at 79

Vangelis, the Greek composer whose rousing electronic theme music for the Oscar-winning 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" became one of the most loved movie scores, has died at the age of 79. The law firm representing the composer said he died late on Tuesday, without giving a cause of death.

Tom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting the film festival with jets and star power

Tom Cruise rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday – jet planes in tow – cranking up festivities with action, star power and autograph signings on the red carpet. Fans greeted him with whoops and hollers and the French Air Force aerobatic team Patrouille de France flew overhead, spraying the sky with colored smoke trails in red, white, and blue.

It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University on Wednesday and told graduates that everything would be all right, echoing the sentiments of her hit single "Shake It Off." The 32-year-old urged students to make the most of their choices. "Life can be heavy - especially if you try to carry it all at once... all the grudges, all the updates on your ex.... You get to pick what your life has time and room for." "I have some good news: It's totally up to you. I have some terrifying news: It's totally up to you," she added, dressed in a purple robe and black mortarboard at the graduation ceremony in Yankee Stadium.

'Armageddon Time' casts a critical eye on American society at outset of the Reagan Era

"Armageddon Time," which premiered Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival, whisks the audience to the cusp of the Ronald Reagan presidency, exploring issues of race and privilege in American society with a star-studded cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, and Jessica Chastain.

The film directed by James Gray is told through the view of young Paul Graff, played by Michael Banks Repeat. It tells the story of his friendship with Johnny, played by Jaylin Webb. Together, the two boys have high ambitions - but run up against unbending social structures.

Dave, Ed Sheeran, and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Rapper Dave, chart-topper Ed Sheeran, and music star Shakira were among the winners at the Ivors in London on Thursday, the annual awards honoring songwriters and screen composers. Dave beat the likes of singers Adele, Sheeran, and Raye as well as band Coldplay to be crowned songwriter of the year while the Ivor Novello award for the best album went to Laura Mvula's critically-acclaimed "Pink Noise".

Ed Sheeran "over the moon" at the birth of the second daughter

Famed British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed the birth of their second daughter. The award-winning singer posted https://bit.ly/3MEkwCE a photo of a pair of tiny socks on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Cannes premieres 'Mariupolis 2' documentary by slain Lithuanian director

"Mariupolis 2," a documentary showing a close-up view of life under bombardment in Ukraine, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday with an emotional tribute to slain director Mantas Kvedaravicius by his fiancée. "It's an honor to present Mantas' recent work. It's great the festival honors his legacy and his work as a filmmaker and anthropologist," said Hanna Bilobrova, fighting back tears.

Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere

Exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov spoke out against the war in Ukraine following the global premiere of his film "Tchaikovsky's wife," at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. "No to the war," he said in Russian, as he received a standing ovation for his 19th-century drama, the only film entry by a Russian director.

Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports

Pop singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are new parents of a baby boy, according to a report on the TMZ website on Thursday. Rihanna, 34, gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. It is their first child.

(With inputs from agencies.)