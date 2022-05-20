Matt Shakman to direct, executive produce Apple's 'Godzilla and the Titans' series
The untitled series continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like Godzilla, Kong Skull Island, Godzilla King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.Chris Black and Matt Fraction have co-created the series with both executive producing.
- Country:
- United States
''WandaVision'' helmer Matt Shakman has come on board to direct to the first two episodes of Apple TV Plus' ''Godzilla and the Titans'' series.
According to Deadline, Shakman is also attached as a executive producer on the show. The untitled series continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like ''Godzilla'', ''Kong: Skull Island'', ''Godzilla: King of the Monsters'' and ''Godzilla vs. Kong''.
Chris Black and Matt Fraction have co-created the series with both executive producing. Black also serves as showrunner. ''Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch,'' the plotline reads.
Other executive producers are Safehouse Pictures' Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. SHD SHD
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India, France emphasise on 'zero tolerance' against use of Afghan territory for spreading terrorism across the world
Eastern India's Iconic Law Firm, Fox & Mandal Expands to the National Capital Territory of Delhi; Admits More than 10 New Partners
Delimitation Commission for JK signs its final order on restructuring of assembly seats in the union territory: EC spokesperson.
Ewan McGregor on 'Obi Wan Kenobi': Nice to give 'Star Wars' fans a story they were waiting for
PREVIEW-Soccer-Freiburg out to make history in clash against Union