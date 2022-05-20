Matt Shakman to direct, executive produce Apple's 'Godzilla and the Titans' series

Left Menu

20-05-2022
''WandaVision'' helmer Matt Shakman has come on board to direct to the first two episodes of Apple TV Plus' ''Godzilla and the Titans'' series.

According to Deadline, Shakman is also attached as a executive producer on the show. The untitled series continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like ''Godzilla'', ''Kong: Skull Island'', ''Godzilla: King of the Monsters'' and ''Godzilla vs. Kong''.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction have co-created the series with both executive producing. Black also serves as showrunner. ''Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch,'' the plotline reads.

Other executive producers are Safehouse Pictures' Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. SHD SHD

