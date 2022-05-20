Left Menu

Margot Robbie to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel movie

Margot Robbie Image Credit: Wikimedia
Hollywood star Margot Robbie has been tapped to play the lead role in the ''Ocean's Eleven'' prequel film set at Warner Bros.

According to Variety, the movie is billed as a heist comedy and follows con artists who rob hundreds of millions from a Las Vegas casino. Robbie's ''Bombshell'' director Jay Roach is attached to helm the film from a screenplay penned by Carrie Solomon.

The story is expected to be set far away from Sin City, in 1960s Europe. Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for LuckyChap along with Roach and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap's Josey McNamara will executive produce alongside Village Roadshow. Warner Bros. is planning to start the production sometime early next year.

The ''Ocean's'' heist franchise, based on the 1960 Rat Pack film, was launched by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh back in 2001 with ''Ocean's Eleven''.

The film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts minted over $450M worldwide, and was followed by ''Ocean's Twelve'' (2004), ''Ocean's Thirteen'' (2007), and 2018's female-centric ''Ocean's 8''.

