Pakistan girl gets trolled for dancing on street, triggers gender bias debate on Twitter; watch viral video

The Internet is again a witness to a bizarre moment in which a person is wrongly judged and humiliated, that too, even after doing nothing wrong or anything that is harmful to the public eye. https://twitter.com/ShowbizAndNewz/status/1526238824594034688

This viral video on Twitter has garnered plenty of views and evoked some reaction from the netizens, In the video, a girl was seen dancing in a public place in Islamabad. The video is shot by a man who records the girl grooving on her own, and tagged the Islamabad police official handle asking them to 'take necessary action.'

Twiterratis were divided in their opinion which sparked a gender bias debate again. Here are some of the user comments that presented a view of the incident.

Since the man tagged Islamabad police, they reverted back by claiming that the above video is 3 days old and eyewitnesses said that she wasn't of 'sound mind.' Some users took offence to this statement as it was not only offensive to the girl, but also to people actually suffering from 'mental illness.' Some people also accused the girl, questioning her 'social ethics and 'modesty.'

However, there were also people in support of the girl who believed that it was completely normal to dance on the street. (ANI)

