Hina Khan looks ravishing in lavender gown at Cannes

Actor Hina Khan has wowed netizens with her gorgeous looks for the 75th Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet to reveal the poster for her upcoming film, 'Country of Blind'.

Updated: 20-05-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:42 IST
Hina Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hina Khan has wowed netizens with her gorgeous looks for the 75th Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet to reveal the poster for her upcoming film, 'Country of Blind'. The 'Hacked' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a string of pictures of her stunning looks.

For her first day look, the actor chose a stunning strapless red gown as her outfit from Rami Al Ali's collection. She can be seen striking some captivating poses in the photos, exuding grace and panache in her ruched red gown. Her hair was left open at the shoulders, and she accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings. She wore minimal makeup and had a flawless base. Sharing the photos, Hina captioned the post, "#cannes2022 #frenchriviera" In my favorite @ramialaliofficial."

We are completely blown away by the actor's second-day look which she shared on her Instagram handle. Hina wore a black lacy gown with a high slit. The gown has a plunging neckline. It's a designer gown with a mini skirt and side net detailing. She donned her look with black heels, studded earrings, and a diamond bracelet.

She captioned the post and wrote, "Forgive me, for I have sinned." After powering the internet with two back-to-back stunning looks, the star finally walked the red carpet today.

Hina donned a lavender high-low intricately embellished gown from Sophie Couture. It has a strapless design detail, a plunging square neckline, intricate lace embellishments, feather adornments all over, and a structured overlay attached at the waist. She is accessorized with minimal accessories and soft glam.

Hina Khan debuted on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film 'Lines'. (ANI)

