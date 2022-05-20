Left Menu

Rajkumar Hirani joins story library The Sourrce as chief creative mentor

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has come aboard as the chief creative mentor for The Sourrce, a company established by media professionals Shikha Kapur, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary with the aim to harness original storytelling from India.

The Sourrce endeavours to put a structure to the process of harvesting ideas and concepts for story and screenplay development across the diverse geography of India, a press release issued by the company stated.

The company's development team in Mumbai receives stories and ideas on a daily basis through scouts from Kashmir, North East, Hindi heartland, Punjab, Bengal, Maharashtra and Southern states.

From true horror stories to folk tales, to rare human achievement stories and rich mythology, the development team at The Sourrce is processing an array of incredible story inputs from across the country. Hirani, known for directing movies such as ''Munna Bhai'' films, ''3 Idiots'' and ''Sanju'', said the company will put a structure to the process of finding creative ideas.

''This is a very powerful idea and something that our industry needs. The content pipeline has just exploded and as an industry we need more and more ideas. The Sourrce puts a structure to the process of finding creative ideas. While I wouldn’t be involved in the day to day functioning of the company, I would be mentoring and guiding the creative team,'' the filmmaker said in a statement. The Sourrce will offer an industry wide subscription for access to its library and curate stories specific to development briefs.

