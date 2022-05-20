Left Menu

Maha: Residential quarter-like structure found during debris work at Bibi ka Maqbara

A residential quarter-like structure was found while debris removal work was underway in the peripheral area of Bibi Ka Maqbara in Maharashtras Aurangabad, an Archeological Survey of India official said on Friday.Bibi ka Maqbara, also known as Taj of the Deccan, was built by the Mughals in the 17th century and is a prime tourist attraction of the region.Last year, work of debris removal was undertaken in the south west area of the monument.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:26 IST
''Last year, work of debris removal was undertaken in the south west area of the monument. We found a residential quarter-like structure, which also had a toilet. This structure is contemporary to Bibi ka Maqbara,'' he said.

Work in the area will be completed soon and it can be opened for public soon, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

