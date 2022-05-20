A Tribute to the Heritage Monuments through the Lens of a Camera

Ambareesh Pittie to exhibit the beautiful heritage monuments within India through his coffee table book at a photography exhibition in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Ambareesh Pittie, a self-taught photographer based out of Hyderabad, will be showcasing his photography through his new project. ‘Without a Map’, the coffee table book curated by Ambareesh Pittie will present a unique set of shots of the various heritage monuments in India along with the backdrop of magnificent skies and clouds. The coffee table book will be exhibited at Kalakriti Art Gallery in Telangana from 20th May 2022, 6:30 P.M onwards and will continue till 3rd June 2022. The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be conducted by Shri Arvind Kumar, IAS, Spl Chief Secretary, MA & UD, Government of Telangana. The launch of the book will be by Smt. Shikha Goel, IPS, ADG Police, Government of Telangana, and Shri Vijay Kumar, IPS, ADG Police, Government of Telangana.

Through this exhibition commencing, he aspires to portray the elegance and the magnificence of historic architecture to his audience along with the stupendous clouds and skies. Ambareesh Pittie has a multi-faceted approach to his photography. With a unique speciality in capturing landscapes, wildlife, and candid portrait, shooting architecture and old buildings has always been something he deeply cherishes. Having grown up in a then 200-year-old house, he has a keen eye for intrinsic designs in buildings. He is also fascinated with the clouds and the sky’s changing phases that embody an unparalleled elegance and beauty. He wishes to project his fascination for culture, tradition, and the breath-taking sky portraits that build an incredible backdrop. Speaking about this ingenious exhibition, Ambareesh says, “I am both elated and honored by this opportunity to launch my book through this exhibition at Kalakriti Art Gallery. ‘Without a Map’ is a project that is very close to my heart, and I have poured out my passion and skills into creating it. I believe that there is chemistry in photography, and I have been relentless and patient in capturing every photo in this book. Growing up surrounded by old buildings and architecture, I have always admired how alluring they are and how they make me travel back in time. Through this coffee table book, I want to transport my audience into a different era and bring a sense of awe to the delicate yet enormous structures of heritage monuments within our country. These heritage monuments are a part of our culture and I believe that it is important to bring to the forefront the beauty we so often forget that lies around us.” Possessing an immense inclination toward architecture and culture, Ambareesh has created a masterpiece through his project. With a unique approach to photography and almost 4 decades of innovative experiences, he has now mapped out the artistic layers of his subject, the heritage buildings, that will be on display. The portrayal of this exhibition is not only for heritage lovers but also for all those who have an ardent love for the creation, artwork, culture, and tradition. PWR PWR

