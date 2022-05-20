Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:19 IST
Vikram’s ‘Cobra’ to release in theatres on August 11
South star Vikram's upcoming film “Cobra” will arrive in cinema halls on August 11, the makers announced on Friday.

The Tamil-language action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of “Demonte Colony” and “Imaikkaa Nodigal” fame. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios.

Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the background score for “Cobra”.

In addition to Vikram, the film features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

