Kanika Kapoor getting hitched to beau Gautam, here's a glimpse of the couple's Mehendi ceremony

Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her NRI beau Gautam in London.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:39 IST
Kanika Kapoor (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her NRI beau Gautam in London. The 'Baby Doll' singer took to her Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony with Gautam, a London based businessman. She penned a loving caption along with her dreamy pictures from the ceremony, she wrote, "G *heart emoticon* I Love you sooooo much!"

In the pictures, Kanika could be seen sharing happy and loving moments with her beau, friends and family. She was donning a pastel green lehenga accessorized with floral jewellery. The couple could be seen following some customs and rituals followed during the Mehendi ceremony. Her soon-to-be husband Gautam could be seen offering a bouquet of red roses to Kanika, donning a light olive-green kurta-pyjama.

Reacting to these glimpses her fans, friends and family showered love and congratulated the couple in the comment section. For the unversed, Kanika is a doting mother of three children, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara. The 43-year-old singer hails from Lucknow, she got divorced long back and raised her kids as a single mother since then.

Kanika has delivered multiple hits including tracks like Baby Doll, Genda Phool, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Jugni Ji. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

