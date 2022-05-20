Left Menu

Ed Sheeran announces birth of second child

We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of four, the 31-year-old singer wrote alongside a picture of baby socks.The couple tied the knot in January 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

20-05-2022
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second child together.

The British musician shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that he and his wife were ''over the moon'' after the birth of their daughter. ''Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of four,'' the 31-year-old singer wrote alongside a picture of baby socks.

The couple tied the knot in January 2019 and welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

