Jason Momoa to star in action-comedy 'Shots! Shots! Shots!'

Actor Jason Momoa will be seen headlining action-comedy 'Shots! Shots! Shots'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa will also produce the feature project with partner Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of 'Rideback', the banner behind the billion-dollar-grossing live-action Aladdin and Oscar-nominated drama The Two Popes.

'Shots! Shots! Shots' has been touted as a family-centric adventure. Meanwhile, Momoa is currently shooting Fast X, the latest Fast and Furious instalment, in London. (ANI)

