NIA special court convicts 5 in Roorkee ISIS module case

A special NIA court Friday convicted five people of involvement in a conspiracy to establish an ISIS base in India and to carry out terror activities in Delhi-NCR and Haridwar during the Ardh Kumbh festival.

The case was initially registered in January 2016 in New Delhi and re-registered by the NIA in March, 2016. It pertains to a larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the ISIS to establish its base in India and to carry out terrorist activities in Delhi/NCR and in Haridwar during the Ardh Kumbh festival, the spokesperson said.

The five -- Akhlakur Rehman, Mohammad Azeemushan, Mohammed Osama, Mohammad Meraj, all four of Haridwar, and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed of Mumbai -- have been convicted under sections of the IPC, the UA(P)A and the Explosive Substances Act by the NIA special court, Patiala House, an official spokesperson said.

After completion of investigation, the NIA filed a charge-sheet in July, 2016 against six accused, including absconding Shafi Armar, the NIA spokesperson said, adding that the quantum of punishment will be announced on May 30.

