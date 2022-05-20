Left Menu

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:53 IST
Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a woman, both in their late 20s, died after they allegedly jumped off a 22nd-floor apartment of a group housing society in Greater Noida (West) on Friday, police officials said.

The incident took place around 4 pm in the society which falls under the Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, a senior official said.

“Both the deceased were known to each other. The flat where the incident took place belonged to the man, while the woman had come there earlier in the day from her home in Ghaziabad,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

The reason behind their extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further probe in the case was being carried out, he said.

The bodies were in the process of being sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed, the official added.

On Tuesday, a 32-year-old IT professional was found dead inside his flat in a group housing society in Noida's Sector 74 in a suspected case of suicide.

Prior to that, two women had ended their lives on May 3, with one of them immolating herself at a park in Noida's Sector 93A while the other hanging herself inside her home in Barola village.

In February, a 19-year-old student preparing to become a chartered accountant had jumped off the balcony of his ninth-floor apartment in Noida's Sector 74, within some weeks of flunking a crucial examination.

Mental health experts believe depression is treatable and suicide preventable if first observers, like parents or spouse or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in individuals and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022