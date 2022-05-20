Left Menu

Netflix pays USD 59 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

Prosecutors in Milan said the investigation was triggered by the physical presence in Italy of technological infrastructure, including 350 servers, aimed at producing revenue.Netflix welcomed the settlement that ends the case covering the tax years 2015 to 2019.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:02 IST
Netflix pays USD 59 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
  • Country:
  • Italy

Netflix has agreed to pay more than 55.8 million euros (USD 59 million) to settle a tax dispute, Milan prosecutors said Friday.

The payment covers taxes, penalties and interest from October 2015 through 2019. The streaming service also established an Italian legal entity this year, which will determine its Italian tax burden based on subscriptions to Italian residents, prosecutors said. Prosecutors in Milan said the investigation was triggered by the physical presence in Italy of technological infrastructure, including 350 servers, aimed at producing revenue.

Netflix welcomed the settlement that ends the case covering the tax years 2015 to 2019. “We cooperated with the authorities throughout this investigation and, as we have always made clear, we acted in full compliance with Italian and international tax law,'' Netflix said in a statement. Netflix officially opened an office in Rome earlier this month with about 70 employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022