Jr NTR collaborates with Prashanth Neel

39th birthday turned out to be special for Jr NTR fans as the actor announced his new film with 'KGF' helmer Prashanth Neel.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:39 IST
Jr NTR with Prashanth Neel (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
39th birthday turned out to be special for Jr NTR fans as the actor announced his new film with 'KGF' helmer Prashanth Neel. Taking to Instagram, Jr NTR dropped the first-look poster of the yet-to-be-titled film.

In the poster, Jr NTR is seen sporting a fierce avatar. "And then with @prashanthneel," he captioned the post.

NTR's film announcement has left fans excited. "Oh My God! You are on fire," a social media user commented.

"Killer look. Extremely waiting for the film," another one wrote. A day ago before his birthday, Jr NTR announced his other project with director Koratala Siva. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

