Cannes 2022: Minister Amit Deshmukh expresses confidence in Maharashtra becoming international hub of Business Process Outsourcing

By Payal Mehta Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education and Cultural Affairs Amit V. Deshmukh, who is currently in Cannes, feels Maharashtra has the strong potential to become an international hub of Business Process Outsourcing.

"Mumbai is the capital of media, entertainment and production. It has the potential to become the hub of Business Process Outsourcing, especially in films, entertainment and theatre. It can be a conducive environment for investment," Deshmukh said at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. This year Cannes is extremely special for India as it has been named the first 'Country of Honour' at Marche du Film or Cannes Market which runs parallel to the festival. India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the star-studded Indian delegation on the Red Carpet at Palais des Festivals on May 17.

Also, India has been given an opportunity to pitch five selected movies at the 'Goes to Cannes Section'. These movies, part of the 'Work In Progress' lab under the Film Bazaar, are 'Baghjan' by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia-Assamese, Moran, 'Bailadila' by Shailendra Sahu-Hindi, Chhattisgarhi, 'Ek Jagah Apni' (A Space of Our Own) by Ektara Collective-Hindi, 'Follower' by Harshad Nalawade-Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, and 'Shivamma' by Jai Shankar-Kannada. (ANI)

