Protester painted in Ukraine colors ejected from Cannes red carpet
Guests looked bemused and the swinging festival music played on. The brief protest took place at the world premiere of "Three Thousand Years of Longing", with stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton poised to arrive and walk the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals.
The Ukraine crisis grabbed the spotlight in Cannes on Friday as a semi-naked protester painted in blue and yellow was ejected from the red carpet. The unidentified woman ripped off her gown revealing the Ukrainian flag colours, with the words "STOP RAPING US" emblazoned on her abdomen and red handprints on her buttocks.
The woman shouted and security officials quickly wrapped her in a jacket, removing her from the event. Guests looked bemused and the swinging festival music played on. The brief protest took place at the world premiere of "Three Thousand Years of Longing", with stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton poised to arrive and walk the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals.
