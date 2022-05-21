Left Menu

Dhanush sends legal notice to couple claiming him to be their biological son

Actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja has sent a legal notice to a Madurai-based couple who had claimed that the South superstar is their "biological" son.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-05-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 02:33 IST
Dhanush sends legal notice to couple claiming him to be their biological son
Dhanush (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja has sent a legal notice to a Madurai-based couple who had claimed that the South superstar is their "biological" son. In the notice, which the duo has sent through their lawyer, Advocate S Haja Mohideen Gisthi, has asked the couple to stop making "specious" claim regarding Dhanush.

"My clients hereby call upon you both to desist from making false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them henceforth. Failing compliance my clients will be constrained to approach the competent Courts to protect their rights in this regard and to prevent you from carrying on and making such false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them and you both will also be prosecuted for causing defamation and consequent loss of their reputation," the notice read. Dhanush and his father have also asked them to issue a press statement stating all the allegations made by them are false and to apologise for making such allegations. Failing to do so, they will face a defamation suit of Rs 10 crores towards compensation for the loss of reputation, according to the notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022