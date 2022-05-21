Left Menu

Eva Green comes out in support of Johnny Depp amid defamation trial

Hollywood actor Eva Green has come out in support of her co-star Johnny Depp amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 04:33 IST
Eva Green comes out in support of Johnny Depp amid defamation trial
Johnny Depp and Eva Green (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Eva Green has come out in support of her co-star Johnny Depp amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Green, who has starred alongside Depp in Tim Burton's 2012 fantasy horror comedy 'Dark Shadows', recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture featuring her and Depp.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family." Green is just one of the several actors who have publicly voiced support for Depp during the trial. The list of supporters includes comedians Bill Burr and Chris Rock among others, as per Variety.

As per the outlet, Depp has sued Heard for USD 50 million in defamation after she alluded to their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed written for The Washington Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022