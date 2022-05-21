Eva Green comes out in support of Johnny Depp amid defamation trial

Hollywood actor Eva Green has come out in support of her co-star Johnny Depp amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Green, who has starred alongside Depp in Tim Burton's 2012 fantasy horror comedy 'Dark Shadows', recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture featuring her and Depp.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family." Green is just one of the several actors who have publicly voiced support for Depp during the trial. The list of supporters includes comedians Bill Burr and Chris Rock among others, as per Variety.

As per the outlet, Depp has sued Heard for USD 50 million in defamation after she alluded to their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed written for The Washington Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)