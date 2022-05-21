Left Menu

Harry Styles drops new album 'Harry's House'

The wait for British singer and songwriter Harry Styles' third album has finally ended as 'Harry's House' is now officially available to stream.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2022 04:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 04:34 IST
Harry Styles drops new album 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The wait for British singer and songwriter Harry Styles' third album has finally ended as 'Harry's House' is now officially available to stream. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new album has come out after two months of teasing via social media followed by a glittering single and a triumphant Coachella headlining set.

The lead single from the project, 'As It Was', which skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its April 1 release, had preceded the arrival of 'Harry's House'. Harry had given a spin to some tracks from the album during his performance on a talk show, the day before his third solo album dropped. While chatting with the show's hosts, the singer had revealed that this album is his most personal release so far.

"I feel like it's kind of a collection of all of my favourite things and very much like the album I've always wanted to make, so I'm really happy," Styles said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022