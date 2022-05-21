Left Menu

Pete Davidson to leave 'SNL' after eight seasons

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson is set to bid adieu to 'Saturday Night Live', where he has been a staple for the show's past eight seasons.

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson is set to bid adieu to 'Saturday Night Live', where he has been a staple for the show's past eight seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pete had joined the Lorne Michaels sketch comedy as one of its youngest-ever cast members at the age of 20.

His exit is expected to come this weekend, during SNL's season 47 finale which will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne ('Russian Doll') and featuring musical guest Japanese Breakfast. This news of Pete's departure comes after he recently introduced his new Peacock comedy, 'Bupkis', to Madison Avenue ad buyers at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation. The series, inspired by his life, is exec produced by Michaels and the SNL mastermind's NBCUniversal-based Broadway Video.

Davidson, who joined 'SNL' in season 20 as a relatively unknown person, has become one of its biggest stars and an internet favourite. He's currently dating Kim Kardashian after the social media star and influencer hosted 'SNL' last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

