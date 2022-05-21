Left Menu

Lupita Nyong'o leaves Apple's limited series 'Lady In The Lake'

Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong'o will no longer be part of 'Lady In The Lake' Apple's limited series adaptation of Laura Lippman's book.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2022 06:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 06:11 IST
Lupita Nyong'o leaves Apple's limited series 'Lady In The Lake'
Lupita Nyong'o (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong'o will no longer be part of 'Lady In The Lake' Apple's limited series adaptation of Laura Lippman's book. According to Deadline, the series is currently in production and a search is underway for a new actor to take over her role. Nyong'o also was on board as an executive producer before exiting it.

The limited series would happen in '60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz, to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda. As per Deadline, 'Lady In The Lake' will be directed by Alma Har'el, who co-created and co-writes with Dre Ryan. The series is produced by Jean-Marc Vallee's Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America, the U.S. arm of the His Dark Materials producer. Endeavor Content is the studio. Har'el wrote the pilot episode. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022