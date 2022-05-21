Lupita Nyong'o leaves Apple's limited series 'Lady In The Lake'

Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong'o will no longer be part of 'Lady In The Lake' Apple's limited series adaptation of Laura Lippman's book. According to Deadline, the series is currently in production and a search is underway for a new actor to take over her role. Nyong'o also was on board as an executive producer before exiting it.

The limited series would happen in '60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz, to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda. As per Deadline, 'Lady In The Lake' will be directed by Alma Har'el, who co-created and co-writes with Dre Ryan. The series is produced by Jean-Marc Vallee's Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America, the U.S. arm of the His Dark Materials producer. Endeavor Content is the studio. Har'el wrote the pilot episode. (ANI)

