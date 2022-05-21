Left Menu

Laxman Utekar’s next production ‘Ittu Si Baat’ to release theatrically on June 17

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:05 IST
Laxman Utekar’s next production ‘Ittu Si Baat’ to release theatrically on June 17
“Luka Chuppi” and “Mimi” fame director Laxman Utekar on Saturday announced his production venture “Ittu Si Baat” is set to arrive in cinema halls on June 17.

The movie is directed by debutant Adnan Ali and produced by Utekar and Narendra Hirawat’s NH Studioz, best known for backing crime thriller “Setters”.

Utekar unveiled the motion poster announcing the release date of the film on his Instagram page.

“This season of love, me and @nh_studioz present to you the Motion Poster of our new film #IttuSiBaat, a passionate love story that will surely bring some warmth in your hearts! Releasing in cinemas on 17th June 2022,” the caption read.

“Ittu Si Baat” is set in the small town of Chunar, near Varanasi, and follows an upcoming cricketer who falls in love with his childhood friend.

Details regarding the cast of the movie are under wraps.

Vishal Mishra has composed the music of the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

