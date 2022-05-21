Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints over Rs 14 cr on day one
Actor Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" has collected Rs 14.11 crore in India on its opening day.
The Anees Bazmee directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine1 Studios.
The opening day collection was shared by Cine1 Studios on its official Twitter page. ''Filled with laughter & fear! This complete family entertainer is entertaining all,'' the post read.
''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's Akshay Kumar-starrer 2007 blockbuster of the same name.
The film also features actors Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.
