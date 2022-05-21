Left Menu

Man wanted for murder in Maha nabbed at wedding in UP

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 24-year-old man, who had been on the run for four years in a murder case in Maharashtra, was apprehended at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the MBVV police's crime unit-I took part in the wedding, which the accused Sachin Sunil Upadyaya was to attend in Jounpur, and nabbed him on Friday, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

The accused had been on the run after allegedly killing Rajbahadur Ramlal Patel (37), a driver, in November 2018, he said.

The accused, who worked as a labourer, had asked the victim for money to buy liquor and when the latter refused to oblige, he attacked him with a log of wood and injured him fatally, and Patel died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said. The accused fled the place and had been in hiding ever since, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

