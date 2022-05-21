Left Menu

Lupita Nyong'o drops out from Apple show 'Lady in the Lake'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:39 IST
Lupita Nyong'o Image Credit: Wikipedia
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o has exited the cast of "Lady in the Lake'', an upcoming limited series from streamer Apple TV Plus.

The actor was set to star with Natalie Portman, who remains attached to the series as co-lead and executive producer, reported Variety.

An adaptation of author Laura Lipman's 2019 novel, the show will be directed and co-written by filmmaker Alma Har'el of "Honey Boy" fame.

Har'el will be collaborating with "The Man In The High Castle" writer Dre Ryan for the series.

The story takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

In addition to Portman, the series stars Y'Lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman.

"Lady In The Lake", which hails from Endeavor Content, will be produced by Jean-Marc Vallee's Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

Har'el will executive produce alongside Christopher Leggett through her new production company Zusa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

