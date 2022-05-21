Left Menu

Sonali Bendre's journalist avatar in 'The Broken News' teaser impresses fans

Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut with 'The Broken News' series.

In the teaser, she is seen playing the role of journalist Amina Qureshi of Awaaz Bharati. Fans left excited after seeing Sonali's journalist avatar.

"Awesome - waiting for it," a social media user commented. "Woah.. You killing it," another one wrote.

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar are also a part of the show, which follows the story of two rival Mumbai-based news channels - Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism and "what transpires between the main characters in their quest for news". 'The Broken News', which is helmed by Vinay Waikul, will be out on Zee5 soon. (ANI)

