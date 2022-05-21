Left Menu

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' collects Rs 14 crore on opening day, Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for the love

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has got a bumper opening in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:55 IST
Poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has got a bumper opening in India. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day i.e May 20.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ... Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's BIGGEST OPENER... Fri Rs 14.11 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted. Kartik, too, shared the details about the collection on his Instagram handle and thanked fans for the immense love.

"Thank you to the Audience for making our #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Historical#Gratitude," he wrote. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel to the 2007 released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the remake also stars Tabu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

