Soccer-Mbappe to stay at PSG - L'Equipe

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappe has decided to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, French sport daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.

The France forward, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid.

L'Equipe said a new contract, which is likely to tie him to the French champions until 2025, had not been signed yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

