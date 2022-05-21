Left Menu

New 'BFFs' in town: Shehnaaz Gill at Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash

Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill attended Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash on Friday in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of both the ladies are going viral on social media, as the two were seen acting like 'Bffs'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-05-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 21:57 IST
New 'BFFs' in town: Shehnaaz Gill at Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash
Shehnaaz Gill with Giorgia Andriani. Image Credit: ANI
Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill attended Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash on Friday in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of both the ladies are going viral on social media, as the two were seen acting like 'Bffs'. The 'Bigg Boss' fame star was spotted sporting an all-white co-ord set, her hairdo and makeup complimented the entire look giving a very chic vibe. Both the ladies could be seen in a fun mood, holding hands, and celebrating the bash together.

A picture of Shehnaaz Gill feeding the cake to Giorgia is getting a lot of attention from the media; later a video surfaced on the internet where Shehnaaz could be seen cleaning Giorgia's lips after her feeding her the birthday cake. Social media is going gaga over Shehnaaz's new look and the bond these two ladies share. Meanwhile, on the work front, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

