8-yr-old gets entangled in swing rope, dies in UP's Jalaun

PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 22-05-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 00:30 IST
An eight-year-old boy died of asphyxiation in Basrehi village after getting entangled in the rope of a swing on Saturday, police said.

SHO of Kotwali Police Station Umakant Ojha said Arjun was playing in one of the rooms of his house and made a swing using a rope.

He then stacked some wheat bags one above the other and climbed them to hang the swing from the fan.

As he began swinging, the wheat bags on the top got displaced due to which the boy lost balance and the rope got wrapped around his neck choking him to death, he said.

He was found hanging by his family members who took him to the primary health centre in Kadaura, where a doctor declared him brought dead, Ojha said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

