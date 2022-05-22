Left Menu

Mentally challenged man kills father in Maha

The exact reason behind the killing was not known.When the victims wife reached the field with food, the accused, Kashinath, snatched an axe from his fathers hand and allegedly attacked the latter with it.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-05-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 09:23 IST
Mentally challenged man kills father in Maha
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly killed his father here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at a field in Mokhada taluka of Palghar where the 70-year-old victim, Pandu Savji Molve, worked, the official from the police control room said. The exact reason behind the killing was not known.

When the victim's wife reached the field with food, the accused, Kashinath, snatched an axe from his father's hand and allegedly attacked the latter with it. The victim died on the spot, the official said. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's wife, the police registered a case against their son under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that the accused was not yet arrested. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022