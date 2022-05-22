Entertainment News Roundup: Hit reality TV shows display African glitz and glamour; Obi-Wan hides the Force in new 'Star Wars TV series, says Ewan McGregor and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Hit reality TV shows display African glitz and glamour

Dripping with champagne, diamonds, and catty dialogue, two made-in-Africa reality TV series have transfixed viewers on the continent, showcasing ritzy lifestyles that are a far cry from stereotypical images of African hardship. On Netflix's "Young, Famous & African", a group of music and showbiz celebrities from around the continent party, flirt, and fall out in opulent settings in Johannesburg's Sandton area, proudly presented as "the richest square mile in Africa".

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new 'Star Wars TV series, says Ewan McGregor

"Star Wars" Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is back for a six-part television series and so is Ewan McGregor, who had played him as a young man. Forget the Jedi mind tricks and lightsaber battles, though. "Obi-Wan's not doing that anymore. He's living a normal life. He's not living the life of a Jedi anymore," said McGregor, who is also the executive producer of the series, in an interview.

Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes

Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk criticized the Cannes Film Festival for including a Russian director in its line-up, as the debut filmmaker's "Pamfir" was shown at Cannes' Directors Fortnight on Saturday. The festival has banned official Russian delegations from attending, but Russian dissident Kirill Serebrennikov, who has spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine, premiered his in-competition film "Tchaikovsky's Wife" at the festival on Wednesday.

'Armageddon Time' director says seeds of modern tension stem from Reagan-era racism

American film director James Gray, debuting his movie "Armageddon Time" at the Cannes Film Festival, lambasted the Ronald Reagan-era racism that the film deals with, saying on Friday it set the stage for current social tensions. "I can't say that it caused what is going on today that scares me, but there were the seeds that were planted," Gray told Reuters in an interview.