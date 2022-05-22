Music Academy announces Sangita Kalanidhi awards

The Music Academy here on Sunday announced presenting the Sangita Kalanidhi and other awards for various artistes from the years 2020-22.

The Sangita Kalanidhi will be given to renowned vocalist Neyveli R Santanagopalan (2020), eminent mridangam artiste Tiruvarur Bhakthavathsalam (2021) and violin duo Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi (2022), a release from N Murali, president of the academy, said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will give away the awards at a ceremony later.

The academy also announced other awards including Nritya Kalanidhi, for three recipients, in the dance segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)