Bollywood casting director brings Just Act workshop to London

A Just Act initiative from Bollywood expanded globally to London this week with a workshop to cast a wider net for talent scouting for Indian cinema.

Mukesh Chhabra, casting director and filmmaker whose most recent big screen release was the Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’ around India’s cricket World Cup win 1983, hosted an “intensive” session in London this week to encourage fresh talent into Bollywood. From London, the Just Act workshop module is expected to scope out talent in other international locations.

“My team and I are always on an active search for fresh talent across the globe and this time we have taken it a notch higher by taking Just Act By Mukesh Chhabra international, starting with London,” said Chhabra, at the conclusion of the first week-long session on Sunday.

“The workshop included rigorous exercises to enhance acting and improvisation skills. My advice for film enthusiasts is to practice your craft and enhance your skills. As you practice, you come to know what works for you and you should just follow that,” he said.

Other recent projects handled by his Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company include ‘The Great Indian Murder’ and ‘The Family Man 2’, with an upcoming lineup of films including ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Shaabaash Mithu’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’.

“When I started working as an assistant director in the films, my job was to do local casting as there was no designated department for a casting director,” said the filmmaker.

“Later, one of my mentors suggested that I take up casting as a full-fledged profession as I had a keen eye and flair for the craft. I took up a few projects here and there and then there was no looking back,” he said.

“I always look for honesty in an artist’s performance while scouting for new talent. All great actors are honest performers and that is what I try to nurture and bring untapped talent to the audience’s screens,” he added.

