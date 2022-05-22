Physiotherapist dies in house fire in Agra

A 48-year-old physiotherapist here on Sunday allegedly died of asphyxiation when a fire erupted in his house due to a short circuit in the inverter, police said. The incident happened in a double-story house in Baluganj locality in the early hours of the morning.

When police reached the house the son, the daughter, and the wife of the deceased were found unconscious. They were being treated at the private hospital in Agra, police said. ''The incident happened at about 3.15 am in the morning at a locality in Baluganj under Rakabganj police station. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the inverter. The house is a double story. Ashish Dixit asphyxiated due to smoke,'' Ram Kumar, Station Officer at Rakabganj Police Station, said.

''A call was made regarding a fire incident in the house on 112 by the wife of the deceased. After that, a police and fire department team reached the spot and rescued the family. Police rescued the father of the deceased safely entering the first floor of the house with the help of a ladder and rope," he said.

Anshu, 17, the son of the deceased, his daughter, Khushi, 20, and his wife, Prachi, 45, were found unconscious in the bathroom of the floor, he said. They were rushed to Sarojani Naidu Medical College for treatment, he said. ''Ashish Dixit has been declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital. The other family members were being treated at the medical college and after that, they were shifted to a private hospital in Agra,'' Ram Kumar added.

