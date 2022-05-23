Pete Davidson's final 'SNL' parody gets special cameo from Eminem

Left Menu

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson got his commemorative 'Saturday Night Live' farewell after eight seasons from none other than rap legend Eminem.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2022 04:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 04:58 IST
Pete Davidson and Eminem (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson got his commemorative 'Saturday Night Live' farewell after eight seasons from none other than rap legend Eminem. According to Variety, the rapper made a surprise cameo in a parody of his and Dr Dre's 1999 hit song 'Forgot About Dre'. His appearance for the season 47 finale was part of a cut-for-time musical sketch in tribute to 'SNL' producer Lorne Michaels.

In the skit, Davidson rapped about the legendary producer's accomplishments, crediting him for promoting the careers of prominent comedians such as John Belushi, David Spade, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell. "So what do you say about a comedy great? Been doing it himself for half a century straight," Davidson raps, mimicking Eminem's punchy delivery, reported the outlet.

Just as Davidson was getting comfy with his imitation, the illustrious rapper comes and shouts at him from off-camera. In his classic poker face, Eminem looks at Davidson in question. "It's another parody, it's like another tribute or something?" he asks, to which Davidson responds "Yeah, this is like the third one." Davidson has earlier starred in several Eminem parodies on the show. He recently turned Eminem's 'Stan' into the Santa Claus-inspired 'Stu', a sketch that also featured Eminem in a cameo role, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

